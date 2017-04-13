Jeff Tweedy Announces New Remakes Album Together At Last; Hear “Laminated Cat”

Jeff Tweedy has announced a new solo acoustic album, Together At Last, in which he remakes 11 songs from Wilco or his various side projects. It’s the first in a proposed Loft Acoustic Sessions series, which would hypothetically see Tweedy revisiting a lot more of his older work. One of the songs Tweedy covers on the album is “Laminated Cat,” a song from the debut Loose Fur’s album, his project with Jim O’Rourke and Wilco drummer Glenn Kotche. Listen to that and check out the tracklist for the project below.

Tracklist:

01 “Via Chicago”

02 “Laminated Cat”

03 “Lost Love”

04 “Muzzle Of Bees”

05 “Ashes Of American Flags”

06 “Dawned On Me”

07 “In A Future Age”

08 “I’m Trying To Break Your Heart”

09 “Hummingbird”

10 “I’m Always In Love”

11 “Sky Blue Sky”

Together At Last is out 6/23 via dBpm Records. Pre-order it here.