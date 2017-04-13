Jeff Tweedy Announces New Remakes Album Together At Last; Hear “Laminated Cat”

Jeff Tweedy has announced a new solo acoustic album, Together At Last, in which he remakes 11 songs from Wilco or his various side projects. It’s the first in a proposed Loft Acoustic Sessions series, which would hypothetically see Tweedy revisiting a lot more of his older work. One of the songs Tweedy covers on the album is “Laminated Cat,” a song from the debut Loose Fur’s album, his project with Jim O’Rourke and Wilco drummer Glenn Kotche. Listen to that and check out the tracklist for the project below.
Tracklist:
01 “Via Chicago”
02 “Laminated Cat”
03 “Lost Love”
04 “Muzzle Of Bees”
05 “Ashes Of American Flags”
06 “Dawned On Me”
07 “In A Future Age”
08 “I’m Trying To Break Your Heart”
09 “Hummingbird”
10 “I’m Always In Love”
11 “Sky Blue Sky”
Together At Last is out 6/23 via dBpm Records. Pre-order it here.