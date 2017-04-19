Joyce Manor – “NBTSA”

For the past couple of years, Polyvinyl Records has been curating a singles series with a novel concept: send a 4-track cassette recorder to an artist and have them record two songs to tape and then ship it on to the next artist to do the same. This year’s roster includes Beach Slang, Japanese Breakfast, Modern Baseball, Jay Som, Diet Cig, Mothers, Ra Ra Riot, and a couple of others including Joyce Manor, who are premiering the A-side to their limited-edition 7″ today. “NBTSA” — short for “never be the same again” — is an energetic quick hit from the California punk band, who put out their most recent album Cody last year. It details a sudden revelation that only sounds more urgent due to the nature of its off-the-cuff recording. Listen to it below, and get more info on the Polyvinyl singles series here.

