Willie Nelson has another album! The country legend will officially release God’s Problem Child next week — his most recent album before this was last year’s Ray Price tribute — and it features tracks co-written by his frequent producer Buddy Cannon. One song, “Delete And Fast-Forward,” is about Nelson’s take on the US election. There’s also a Merle Haggard tribute written by Gary Nicholson. You can stream the entire album below.

God’s Problem Child is out 4/28 via Legacy.