Stream Laser Background Dark Nuclear Bogs

Andy Molholt twists vast assortments of wonky sounds into kaleidoscopic psych-pop as Laser Background, and later this week he’ll release a whole batch of knotty new tunes on his album Dark Nuclear Bogs (an anagram of the band name). It’ll serve as the follow-up to last year’s deliciously dizzying Correct and finds Molholt softening some of the project’s rougher edges to make for a listen equally as inventive but that goes down a bit easier.

“Francine” is a mid-tempo ballad that manages to blend warbly ringing and a geometric guitar line into a dreamy mosaic. Meanwhile “Climb The Hill” uses Saturday morning cartoon keyboards alongside a relentless drum machine to create a melodiously twisted fantasy. And on “Slubberdeguillion,” Moholt throws his voice through a blearing processor to sound like nothing short of an intoxicating nightmare. Altogether, the album congeals into a remarkably holistic listen. As Molholt explains:

The first track “Mostly Water” is meant to be a song about birth, about beginning anew, and the last track “Bright Field” is very specifically about death. So there is a bit of a journey to this album, and a lot of self-reflection. I intentionally repeated words, phrases, musical ideas, etc. in different spots on the record.

Listen and check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

Tour dates:

04/25 – Annandale-on-Hudson – Bard College / Root Cellar ^

04/27 – Boston, MA – The ER ^

04/28 – Ridgewood, NY – Trans-Pecos ^

04/29 – Philadelphia, PA – Baird Mansion Atrium ^ %

04/30 – Pittsburgh, PA – Brillobox ^

05/01 – Lakewood, OH – Mahall’s ^

05/02 – Detroit, MI – El Club ^

05/03 – Toronto, ON – Smiling Buddha ^

05/04 – Montreal, QC – Le Ritz PDB ^

05/05 – Winooski, VT – Waking Windows ^

05/06 – Bloomington, IL – Secret Farm show ^

05/07 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle ^

05/08 – Milwaukee – The Local Club Anything

05/09 – Rock Island, IL – Rozz-Tox

05/10 – St. Louis, MO – Foam

05/11 – Hot Springs, AR – Maxine’s

05/12 – Fayetteville, AR – Backspace

05/13 – Dallas, TX – Armoury D.E.

05/14 – Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas

05/15 – San Antonio, TX – Limelight

05/16 – Houston, TX – Walter’s Downtown

05/17 – New Orleans, LA – Siberia

05/18 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl %

05/19 – Knoxville, TN – Pilot Light

05/20 – Raleigh, NC – Ruby Deluxe

05/21 – Richmond, VA – Gallery5

05/24 – Arcata, CA – Richards’ Goat Tavern

05/25 – Portland, OR – The Know #

05/26 – Seattle, WA – Lo-Fi Performance Gallery #

05/27 – Vancouver, BC – Hidden City Records #

05/28 – Olympia, WA – Le Voyeur

05/31 – Sacramento, CA – Starlite Lounge √

06/01 – San Francisco – Different Fur Studios

06/02 – Oakland, CA – Eli’s Mile High Club

06/03 – Los Angeles, CA – TBA

07/07 – Brooklyn, NY – The Glove √

07/08 – College Park, MD – The Void √

07/09 – Philadelphia, PA – Everybody Hits √

^ w/ Norwegian Arms

% w/ Breathers

# w/ Jo Passed

√ w/ Pregnant

Dark Nuclear Bogs is out 4/28 via Mutual Crush/Endless Daze. Pre-order it here.