Stream Laser Background Dark Nuclear Bogs

Andy Molholt twists vast assortments of wonky sounds into kaleidoscopic psych-pop as Laser Background, and later this week he’ll release a whole batch of knotty new tunes on his album Dark Nuclear Bogs (an anagram of the band name). It’ll serve as the follow-up to last year’s deliciously dizzying Correct and finds Molholt softening some of the project’s rougher edges to make for a listen equally as inventive but that goes down a bit easier.
“Francine” is a mid-tempo ballad that manages to blend warbly ringing and a geometric guitar line into a dreamy mosaic. Meanwhile “Climb The Hill” uses Saturday morning cartoon keyboards alongside a relentless drum machine to create a melodiously twisted fantasy. And on “Slubberdeguillion,” Moholt throws his voice through a blearing processor to sound like nothing short of an intoxicating nightmare. Altogether, the album congeals into a remarkably holistic listen. As Molholt explains:
The first track “Mostly Water” is meant to be a song about birth, about beginning anew, and the last track “Bright Field” is very specifically about death. So there is a bit of a journey to this album, and a lot of self-reflection. I intentionally repeated words, phrases, musical ideas, etc. in different spots on the record.
Listen and check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
Dark Nuclear Bogs is out 4/28 via Mutual Crush/Endless Daze. Pre-order it here.