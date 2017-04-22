Watch Bruce Springsteen’s Surprise Performance At Asbury Park Festival

Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance at the Asbury Park Music And Film Festival in New Jersey last night, taking part in a two-hour jam session with longtime E Street Band member Steve Van Zandt and veteran Jersey rocker Southside Johnny to celebrate the historic Upstage Club. “The Upstage was our university,” Van Zandt told the crowd during the performance, which featured covers of classics like Little Richard’s “Lucille” and a live rendition of the Springsteen rarity “Ballad Of Jesse James.” The concert followed the premiere of Just Before The Dawn, a new documentary about the history of the Upstage Club and the Asbury Park music scene. Watch some footage from the event below via Billboard.