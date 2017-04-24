Watch M83’s Cirque Du Soleil Collaboration VOLTA Debut In Montreal

VOLTA, the perfectly sensible collaboration between grandly theatrical French institutions M83 and Cirque du Soleil, premiered last Thursday at Vieux-Port de Montréal. M83’s Anthony Gonzalez calls it “a tale of a generation who is calling for change,” while Cirque organizers dub it “dreamlike, poetic and modern.” A couple weeks before the official premiere, the company put on a press preview, and footage from that performance has made its way online. Check out a fan-filmed 24-minute segment from the play below along with some Instagram footage from this weekend’s shows and various official promo clips. Oh, and in case you’re interested in hearing the music separated from all the visual stimuli, an official Cirque comment on YouTube suggests a soundtrack release is forthcoming.

Apparently all you young BMX bikers out there can now aspire to be in a Cirque du Soleil production someday.