In a couple of months, the long-running Baltimore art-punk trio Celebration will release their new album Wounded Healer, the follow-up to 2014’s Albumin. We’ve already posted first single “Freedom Ring,” and now they’ve also shared the opening track “Rolling On.” The song is an unstable lurch that’s somehow also zippy and exuberant. Listen to it below, via Brooklyn Vegan.

Wounded Healer is out 6/2 on Bella Union.