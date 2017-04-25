DJ Jazzy Jeff & Will Smith Announce Reunion Shows

Will Smith’s last 10 movies average a score of 32.9% on Rotten Tomatoes, so it’s not all that surprising that he’s considering exploring one of his other pursuits for a little bit. A few years back the once-rapper-turned-movie-star released his first rap track in a decade, spitting some much-welcomed rhymes in a remix of Bomba Estereo’s “Fiesta,” and last year he and DJ Jazzy Jeff unexpectedly reunited on stage at the annual Roots Picnic. That surprise one-off will now be followed up with two official festival performances this August, first at MTV’s Summerblast Festival in Croatia, and then in the UK for the Livewire Festival. Summertime can’t come soon enough.