TEEN – “Tokyo” Video

Over a year ago, vibrant New York band TEEN released their third album, Love Yes, and today they’ve returned with a video for that album’s opening track, “Tokyo.” It was directed by Jennifer Vanilla — the performance art alter ego of Ava Luna’s Becca Kauffman — and it’s an offbeat video of the band playing the song that was shot at NYC’s Mercury Lounge and features some striking outfits and dancing. Watch below.

Tour Dates:

05/05 Hudson, NY @ Half Moon

05/06 Winooski, VT @ Waking Windows Festival

05/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Sunnyvale

Love Yes is out now via Carpark Records.