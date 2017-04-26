The Afghan Whigs – “Oriole” Video (NSFW)

Next month, OG underground-rock sensualists the Afghan Whigs return with their new album In Spades, and we’ve posted their early songs “Demon In Profile” and “Arabian Heights.” Today, they’ve shared a third song, a string-flecked slow build called “Oriole,” which, as far as I can tell, has nothing to do with Cal Ripken, Jr. They’ve also made a video for the song, which is nowhere near safe for work and which looks a whole lot like a ’60s exploitation movie. In the clip, the New York artist Amy Hood, who also directs, plays a woman who leaves her life behind after being drawn toward a coven of freaky, glamorous, murderous witches. Watch it below, via The FADER.

In Spades is out 5/5 on Sub Pop.