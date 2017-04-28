Matthew Sweet – “Trick”

Matthew Sweet’s forthcoming new LP Tomorrow Forever, the follow-up to 2011’s Modern Art, was funded entirely via Kickstarter back in 2014. Thematically, the album deals with major shifts in Sweet’s life: moving back to his native Omaha from Hollywood, the loss of his mother, and the subsequent writer’s block that hit after his mother passed. Alongside his longtime collaborators Ric Menck and Paul Chastain, Sweet gets some assists on the record by the Zombies’ Rod Argent, the Jayhawks’ Gary Louris, and the Bangles’ Debbi Peterson, among others. A total of 17 tracks made the final cut, but Sweet had actually recorded nearly 40 prior to widdling it down.

One of those that stuck around is lead single “Trick,” which we’re premiering today. The song is hard-edged rock and roll with a power-pop strut, recalling Big Star by way of Guided By Voices. As Sweet describes it: “‘Trick’ could really be called ‘Trick Of The Light.’ It’s a simple title for a song with a broad question, are we sure that what we see is real? Or, does a cosmic sleight of hand convince us to believe? Is life itself the trick?” Whether it’s real or not, “Trick” makes an impact. Listen below.