Tame Impala Threaten Lawsuit Over Chinese Blueberry Milk

Ad agencies have a long and storied history of ripping off bands by commissioning cheap soundalike versions of songs to use in commercials. And Tame Impala are the latest victims, apparently. The Australian psych-rockers took to Instagram to post a commercial for a Chinese blueberry milk drink featuring a song that sounds a whole lot like Currents’ “The Less I Know the Better.” The caption reads “I mean COME ON guys at least put some effort in.” It’s hashtagged #Lawsuit, and #nowitsmyturn which is believed to refer to ’60s/’70s funk band Skull Snaps’ earlier legal threat relating to the Aussie band’s song “Eventually.” See below.