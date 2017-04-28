Fyre Fest: Ja Rule’s Luxury Weekend Postponed After Disastrous Start

If you were wondering what Ja Rule is up to these days, here’s your answer: He’s the face of a catastrophically halfassed music-festival experience! Yesterday, Billboard reported on everything going wrong with Fyre Fest, a new luxury festival in the Bahamas, which Ja Rule put together alongside 25-year-old tech entrepreneur and alleged scam artist Billy McFarland.

Blink-182, booked as headliners, pulled out of the festival at the last minute, claiming, “We’re not confident that we would have what we need to give you the quality of performances we always give fans.” Meanwhile, organizers have reportedly been frantically trying to renegotiate payment with the acts, and people showing up to the festival have reported that the site isn’t ready yet. For a festival where the VIP packages cost up to $250,000, that’s not good. And now, after people had already arrived at the island (and gone through reportedly hellish experiences), the festival is “fully postponed”:

Due to unforeseen and extenuating circumstances, Fyre Festival has been fully postponed (con't) — Fyre Festival (@fyrefestival) April 28, 2017

After assessing the situation this morning and looking at best options for our guests, we cannot move forward as we hoped we could (con't) — Fyre Festival (@fyrefestival) April 28, 2017

At this time, we are working tirelessly to get flights scheduled and get all travelers home safely — Fyre Festival (@fyrefestival) April 28, 2017

Now Fyre is in damage-control mode.

On Instagram this morning, organizers wrote that the start of the festival, which at that point was still supposed to go down this weekend, had been “unexpected.” (This is a two-weekend festival; they’re also supposedly running next weekend.) They also claim that they are “working to comfortably accommodate guests and deliver a great experience.” But, they said, all incoming charter flights to the Bahamas island of Great Exuma have been cancelled:

Alongside Blink-182, who are still advertised on the festival website, the festival is set to feature the G.O.O.D. Music crew (including Pusha-T, Desiigner, and Tyga), as well as Major Lazer, Disclosure, Rae Sremmurd, Migos, Skepta, Kaytranada, and others. It’s also supposed to include things like a flight from Miami, accommodations in a “geodesic dome,” and amenities like yoga and kayaking. It was advertised with a video of a bunch of supermodels on a yacht, with text onscreen claiming that the festival location was a private island “once owned by Pablo Escobar.” Social media “influencers” like Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin were paid to promote the fest on Instagram, but didn’t even bother to disclose the sponsorship aspect, as required by the Federal Trade Commission.

Like all great stories, this one begins with a voyage A post shared by FYRE FESTIVAL (@fyrefestival) on Dec 12, 2016 at 3:36pm PST

Per NY Times:

Attendees were told they could “start each day with morning yoga and guided meditation on the beach,” while also enjoying “massages, henna tattooing, sound healing, chill-out sessions and a festive Bahamian junkanoo parade kicking-off each weekend.” Descriptions of the food options pledged “a uniquely authentic island cuisine experience,” with “local seafood, Bahamian-style sushi and even a pig roast.”

Co-founder McFarland told Vanity Fair, “Obviously we think our lineup now is pretty awesome, but the experience is what we’re really packaging here.” But, Vice reports, “Fyre Media had initially intended to purchase the private island but moved to the location near Sandals after realizing the island lacked the infrastructure to host a festival with thousands of people in attendance”:

“It’s not a private island at all,” the person who worked on the event said. “It’s literally right next to Sandals. Like the place that people are supposed to park their yachts, if they bring them, is actually a dock owned by Sandals.”

As BBC reports, the ticket-buyers at the festival whose planes weren’t cancelled have complained about things like lost luggage, terrible food, and “cabanas” that are actually disaster-relief tents. And it looks like people trying to leave haven’t been able to get on their flights, either, and they’ve been locked in the airport overnight. Ticket-buyers are already threatening a class-action lawsuit. Here’s some of the social-media reporting:

The luxury festival tents are left over disaster relief shelters from @USAID Fyre Festival scammed us! https://t.co/kW4olVKgzY #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/8QYkQ3jIPR — FyreFestivalFraud (@FyreFraud) April 25, 2017

So Fyre Fest is a complete disaster. Mass chaos. No organization. No one knows where to go. There are no villas, just a disaster tent city. pic.twitter.com/1lSWtnk7cA — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 27, 2017

This Twitter is getting so many hits because no one associated with #fyrefestival is responding. 40hrs before flights…no info, just chaos! pic.twitter.com/gCQTs3Zg78 — FyreFestivalFraud (@FyreFraud) April 26, 2017

So why the fuck are our tents not set up when you flew us out here at 5am this morning? @fyrefestival — Mak Smith (@Kenamatics) April 27, 2017

This is how Fyre Fest handles luggage. Just drop it out of a shipping container. At night. With no lights. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/X5CdZRyJWo — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

Early report is that many of the tents aren't assembled. Here's their tropical private island owned by Escobar! #FyreFestival pic.twitter.com/TNzBDbNAUJ — FyreFestivalFraud (@FyreFraud) April 27, 2017

All Flights now cancelled from Miami. Festival likely cancelled. Empty planes now flying from Miami in a "rescue mission". #fyrefestival — FyreFestivalFraud (@FyreFraud) April 28, 2017

Boarding the "private" plane back to Miami. Fyre Fest gets 0/5 beltlines. They'll be hearing from Stacy @MillerLawFirmNC #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/pFLSWEwenV — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

We have now gotten off the plane because they can't get the headcount and the manifest to match up. This is fine. #fyrefestival #fyre pic.twitter.com/W89nddb6Fe — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

A guy just passed out in the airport because it's so hot since they locked us in. The guards got into it with some guys. #fyrefestival — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

Also, we found a notebook from one of the Fyre Fest planners on the ground. It is amazing. #fyrefestival #fyre pic.twitter.com/jFib0nO2RW — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

Bahamas official statement on Fyre Festival #FyreFestival pic.twitter.com/NQo8AmXZlQ — The Bahamas (@VisitTheBahamas) April 28, 2017

Ja Rule has yet to comment.

UPDATE 2: Ja Rule has shared an apology…