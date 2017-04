Ryan Adams is both extremely prolific and extremely generous. Thus, not only did his recent breakup album Prisoner generate 17 B-sides, but you get to hear all of them. If you buy his insanely elaborate Prisoner: END OF WORLD box set — the one with the 2-D action playset — the 17 songs are spread across 12 separate 7″ singles. But via Spotify they’re all right there in one handy playlist. Listen below.

The Prisoner B-Sides is out today via Pax Am. Purchase it here.