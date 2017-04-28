Casey Dienel – “Thrasher”

Singer-songwriter Casey Dienel, formerly known as White Hinterland, is gearing up to release her first album under her given name, and has shared another new song in support of the release called “Thrasher.” We premiered her first single off of Imitation Of A Woman To Love — the punchy, beat-driven “High Times” — earlier this month, and on “Thrasher” Dienel returns in her full, danceable glory. “Thrasher” pops with atmospheric synths that build with the song’s rising energy. A mid-song breakdown isolates Dienel’s vocals, prominently showing how her voice can hold its own against the cacophony of electronics featured in her songs. The music is quick to come back, though, regaining the momentum of a contagious, shimmy-friendly beat. Check out “Thrasher” below.

Imitation Of A Woman To Love is out 5/18 via Dienel’s new label Paddle You Own Canoe Society.