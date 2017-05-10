Lo Tom – “Overboard”

Lo Tom is a new supergroup of sorts featuring erstwhile members of Pedro The Lion (David Bazan, TW Walsh) and Starflyer 59 (Trey Many, Jason Martin). Critically acclaimed former Pac-NW Christian rockers unite! Actually, the band has provided this handy chart to help you track all their intersecting history together:

The old friends’ self-titled debut album is coming this summer on Barsuk, and today we get to hear its lead single. “Overboard” will scratch the itch for anyone who’s been missing Bazan’s voice over chugging distorted guitars. “Don’t stop on account of me,” he sings, “I don’t live there anymore.” It’s pretty and powerful and worth hearing below.

Lo Tom is out 7/14 on Barsuk.