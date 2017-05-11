Kevin Devine – “Daydrunk” Video

Last fall, Kevin Devine released his ninth full-length, Instigator, and he just kicked off a headlining North American tour with Adult Mom and Chris Farren as support. To mark the occasion, he’s releasing a video for “Daydrunk,” a song about resisting the temptation to stare down the bottom of a bottle in the daylight hours. The video was directed by Daniel Ralston and stars Devine, Heather Matarazzo (Welcome To The Dollhouse, The Princess Diaries), and Gaby Dunn as customers at a dive bar — they do karaoke, ward off unwanted advances, make tough decisions that could impact other people’s lives. All in a day of dark, depressing daydrinking. Watch below.

Tour Dates:

05/11 Providence, RI @ Fete Lounge#

05/12 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents#

05/13 Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street#

05/14 Long Island, NY @ Amityville Music Hall#

05/17 Bethlehem, PA @ Blast Furnace#

05/18 Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt#

05/19 Buffalo, NY @ Babeville

05/20 Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dee’s

05/21 Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

05/31 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club^

06/01 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer^

06/03 Seattle, WA @ Barboza*

06/04 Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar*

06/06 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill*

06/07 Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s*

06/08 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar*

06/09 Orange County, CA @ Constellation Roon*

06/10 Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Salon*

06/11 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge*

08/03 Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

# w/ Adult Mom

^ w/ Frightened Rabbit

* w/ Chris Farren

Instigator is out now via Procrastinate Music Traitors.