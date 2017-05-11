Hear Perfume Genius Break Down “Slip Away” On Song Exploder

The latest artist to participate in the Song Exploder podcast is Perfume Genius. In the episode, Mike Hadreas breaks down the ecstatic No Shape single “Slip Away,” and he talks about what led him to dig into the weirder sides of his previous album, Too Bright, and shares a beautiful early demo of the song that was performed only on guitar. The podcast also rounded up producer Blake Mills (who also played on the song) and recording engineer Shawn Everett to talk about how the song came together into the studio, and break down every instrument that’s played on it. Listen to it below.

No Shape is out now via Matador.