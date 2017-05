Calvin Harris has already given us two absolute jams in “Slide,” the song of the summer contender featuring Frank Ocean and Migos, and the funky Young Thug/Pharrell/Ariana Grande team-up “Heatstroke.” He has a whole album of all-star posse cuts ready to fuck up your summer with Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, and the album trailer came with a preview of the Khalid and Future collab “Rollin.” The full song has now arrived, and it’s another winner. Listen below.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 is out 6/30.