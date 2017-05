Paul Banks and RZA’s collaborative project Banks & Steelz are back today with their first new track since last August’s debut album Anything But Words. It’s a brooding and dramatic ballad called “Who Needs The World” that weaves together strains of hip-hop, classic rock, and experimental electronic music, as this Interpol/Wu-Tang summit is wont to do. “It’s just a bunch of tomfoolery!” is the song’s most memorable lyric. Listen below.

Purchase “Who Needs The World” here.