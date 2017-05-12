PWR BTTM Touring Member Quits Band

Yesterday’s sexual assault allegations against PWR BTTM’s Ben Hopkins continue to produce more fallout. Two opening acts have already dropped off the band’s upcoming tour dates, and now Cameron West, a multi-instrumentalist who contributed arrangements to PWR BTTM’s new album Pageant and has been playing in the live show, has left the group. West (pictured above on keyboards) shared a statement on Facebook and Twitter this morning:

Hi everyone. Today, like many PWR BTTM fans, I was shocked to discover that sexual assault allegations were levied against Ben Hopkins. From my understanding, these accusations were in fact levied via e-mail months ago, but were left unshared with other members of the band, including myself. In order to provide the highest possible respect to everyone who has come forward, I am hereby ending my tenure with the band as an arranger and touring musician.

PWR BTTM have cancelled their album release show tonight in New York, but as of now the upcoming tour dates are still on.

