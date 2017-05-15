Download Payroll Giovanni Payface Mixtape

Detroit rapper Payroll Giovanni is an absolute underground treasure, a flinty and hardnosed street-rapper who comes up with beautifully elaborate ways to talk about committing crimes and brings a mean, crispy swagger to his delivery. He’s a member of the dominant Detroit crew Doughboyz Cashout, but he does a lot of his best work on his own; his Big Bossin’ Vol. 1 was one of my favorite rap albums of last year. Over the weekend, he teamed up with Detroit producer Helluva to release the new mixtape Payface. It’s got a song that flips “This Is How We Do It” so that it’s about selling drugs and another where Giovannai brags that he can now rap about his drug-dealing days because the statute of limitations is up. I really like it. Listen to it below.

You can download Payface for free at DatPiff.