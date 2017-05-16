Watch Foo Fighters Debut New Song “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”

Dave Grohl
CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Last night, Sammy Hagar and James Hetfield held their annual Acoustic-4-A-Cure benefit at San Francisco’s Fillmore, raising money for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital and its pediatric cancer research. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was one of the acts on the bill. And during his acoustic performance, he and Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins debuted a new song called “The Sky Is A Neighborhood.” Watch a couple of fan-made videos below.

New foo! #acoustic4acure #2017 #davegrohl #foofighters #skyisaneighborhood #sammyhagar #thankyou

A post shared by Ike Frazee (@chefikefrazee) on

Given that the Foos are announcing shows again, we might be able to expect more of these in the near future.

