Briana Marela – “Quit”

Experimental pop visionary Briana Marela popped up recently on a single by fellow Seattle upstarts Hoop, and now she’s ready to roll out some new music of her own. Marela will follow up 2015’s All Around Us with a new album called Call It Love this summer. Its lead single, “Quit,” is a real stunner, an exercise in crystalline, computerized drama that has me deeply excited to hear what else is on this album. Listen below.
Tracklist:
01 “Be In Love”
02 “Give Me Your Love”
03 “I’m Sorry”
04 “He Knows”
05 “Quit”
06 “Feel What I Feel”
07 “Last Time”
08 “Call It Love”
09 “Farthest Shore”
10 “Rise”
Marela is playing some California shows tonight and tomorrow:
05/16 San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall (w/ Emel)
05/17 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo (w/ Emel)
Call It Love is out 8/4 on Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.