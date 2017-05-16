Briana Marela – “Quit”

Experimental pop visionary Briana Marela popped up recently on a single by fellow Seattle upstarts Hoop, and now she’s ready to roll out some new music of her own. Marela will follow up 2015’s All Around Us with a new album called Call It Love this summer. Its lead single, “Quit,” is a real stunner, an exercise in crystalline, computerized drama that has me deeply excited to hear what else is on this album. Listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “Be In Love”

02 “Give Me Your Love”

03 “I’m Sorry”

04 “He Knows”

05 “Quit”

06 “Feel What I Feel”

07 “Last Time”

08 “Call It Love”

09 “Farthest Shore”

10 “Rise”

Marela is playing some California shows tonight and tomorrow:

05/16 San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall (w/ Emel)

05/17 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo (w/ Emel)

Call It Love is out 8/4 on Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.