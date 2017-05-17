Beach Fossils – “Social Jetlag” & “Tangerine” (Feat. Rachel Goswell)

Beach Fossils are rapidly approaching the release of Somersault, and today they’re promoting it with another advance track following “This Year,” “Saint Ivy,” and “Down The Line.” This latest track is called “Social Jetlag,” and it casts Dustin Payseur’s dazed vocals against a warm, floating trip-hop groove, like the Beach Fossils version of Endtroducing-era DJ Shadow. It’s awesome, so listen below.

UPDATE: Via Noisey, Beach Fossils have shared a second new song called “Tangerine” featuring Rachel Goswell of Slowdive and Minor Victories. Hear that one below.

Somersault is out 6/2 on Bayonet. Pre-order it here.