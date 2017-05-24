Daphni – “Face To Face”

Most of us know Dan Snaith for the liquid, malleable psychedelic pop that he makes with his band Caribou. But Snaith also makes fun, inventive dance music under the name Daphni, though he hasn’t released an album through that project since 2012’s Jiaolong. Right now, as Pitchfork points out, Snaith is getting ready to release the new Daphni mix Fabriclive 93, a new mix of unreleased tracks for the London club and record label Fabric. And he’s just shared the infectious, hard-bumping “Face To Face,” one of the tracks from that mix. Check it out below.

<a href="http://caribouband.bandcamp.com/track/face-to-face" target="_blank">Face to Face by Daphni</a>

Fabriclive 93 is out 7/21 on Fabric.