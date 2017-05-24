Pet Symmetry – “LTCTLYB”

Pet Symmetry — the surging pop-punk band made up of Into It. Over It.’s Evan Weiss, Dowsing’s Erik Czaja, and What Gives’ Marcus Nuccio — are releasing their sophomore album, Vision, at the end of the week. We’ve already heard “Stare Collection” and “You & Me & Mt. Hood” and we talked to the band members about the album, and today they’re sharing one more track from it before it comes out for real. “LTCTLYB” is a chiming 2-minute jolt of hesitant energy, and you can listen to it via Uproxx below.

Vision is out 5/26 via Polyvinyl.