Trapped Under Ice – “Do It”

It’s been six years since Trapped Under Ice released Big Kiss Goodnight, but they’re coming back soon with a short and sweet new album called Heatwave — short and sweet as in 11 tracks adding up to just 14 minutes of music. The punching grit of the melody-heavy new single “Do It” compliments the teasing chorus, “Show me just how far you’ll go, do it!” It also features Matt Korvette from Pissed Jeans.

The Baltimore natives have broken off into other side projects over the years, including Turnstile and Band To Watch alums Angel Du$t. In an interview for CLRVYNT, the band talks about how they’ve changed over the years and their expectations for the new album:

The goal [for Heatwave] is pretty much the same as what it is now. Initially, we were trying to do something that people weren’t doing at the time­. It’s hardcore, it’s punk, it’s a variation of other things that are happening. But we wanted to present the idea of, ‘Do what you want, do it your way, put your own stamp on it.’ Don’t get me wrong — it’s definitely a Trapped Under Ice thing. I think it’s a hard-ass record. There’s nothing wrong with loving ignorant music — put your own twist on it.

Check out “Do It” below.

Heatwave is out 7/21 via Pop Wig Records.