Sia – “To Be Human” (Feat. Labrinth)

Almost every Sia song sounds like it could be the big, weepy end-credits song from a summer blockbuster movie. And that’s exactly what’s happening with her new song “To Be Human,” a duet with the English singer and songwriter Labrinth. It’s a grand, sweeping ballad, and, as previously reported, she contributed it to the soundtrack of the forthcoming Wonder Woman movie. You probably can already figure out how it sounds without clicking play, but it’s below anyway.

The Wonder Woman soundtrack is out 6/2 on WaterTower Music.