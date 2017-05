It’s now been a week since Chris Cornell suddenly and shockingly took his own life. The other members of Soundgarden have yet to give any kind of public statement on Cornell’s death, which only makes sense. But now Soundgarden have made their first public acknowledgement of his death. The band has blacked out their Facebook page — big black squares where their profile pictures used to be. Audioslave have done the same. It’s a simple gesture of mourning, and it’s powerful in its own way.