Superchunk – “I Got Cut”

North Carolina OGs Superchunk, one of the all-time great American indie rock bands, already shared the new acoustic song “Everything At Once” earlier this year, and now they’ve come out with a new two-song single that’s raising money for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. The A-side is “I Got Cut,” and it’s a fizzy and explosive pop-punk rager, another example of how Superchunk are so much fucking better than any band that’s been around this long should logically be. The B-side, meanwhile, is a cover of the Tom Robinson Band’s 1978 UK punk classic “Up Against The Wall,” and it’s just as fiery and catchy as the A-side. Check out both songs below.

<a href="http://superchunk.bandcamp.com/album/i-got-cut-b-w-up-against-the-wall" target="_blank">"I Got Cut" b/w "Up Against the Wall" by Superchunk</a>

You can buy “I Got Cut” b/w “Up Against The Wall” at Bandcamp.