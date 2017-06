New Nine Inch Nails EP Coming This Summer

At the end of last year, Nine Inch Nails released a new EP — the first release from the Trent Reznor-led band since 2013’s Hesitation Marks — and it looks like they’ll be following that up with yet another EP that’s coming out later this summer. In a new email (via Reddit) that just went out from Reznor detailing delays in vinyl production for some of the band’s releases, he notes that there’s a “new top-secret Nine Inch Nails EP that will be released before the first shows [they] do this summer.” He also states that the new EP will be the second in a trilogy of EPs that started with Not The Actual Events, which means we’ll get another one at some point in the future (“6-8 months apart,” he says).

Their first scheduled tour date is on 7/23 at FYF Fest in Los Angeles, so between now and then we’ll be getting our NIN fix. Here’s the relevant portion of the email:

And here’s the full email, in case you’re curious:

DEAR NIN.COM VINYL CUSTOMER,

TWO APOLOGIES, A STATEMENT, AND A QUESTION.

APOLOGY 1: FIRST, AS SOME OF YOU MAY KNOW WE ARE CHANGING OUR FULFILLMENT PARTNER. I HAVE NOT BEEN HAPPY WITH FIREBRAND FOR A VARIETY OF REASONS AND WE ARE NOW PARTNERING WITH SANDBAG. I’M SORRY IT’S TAKEN AS LONG AS IT HAS TO MAKE THIS CHANGE, AND I APOLOGIZE FOR ANY AGGRAVATION YOU MAY HAVE EXPERIENCED ON THIS FRONT. YOUR SUPPORT IS VERY MUCH APPRECIATED AND I ASSURE YOU THERE’S BEEN AN EXTRAORDINARY AMOUNT OF SCREAMING DONE ON MY END. YOU DESERVE BETTER.

APOLOGY 2: THE VINYL RELEASES FOR DEVIATIONS, NOT THE ACTUAL EVENTS AND THE REISSUES HAVE BEEN DELAYED AS MANY OF YOU ARE AWARE. THE BLAME FOR THIS LIES WITH ME AND MY TEAM. WE RAN INTO A VARIETY OF QUALITY CONTROL ISSUES WITH THE AUDIO AND VARIOUS ASPECTS OF THE ARTWORK, THEN WE GOT OBSESSIVE ABOUT GETTING IT RIGHT. AT SOME POINT THESE FUCKUPS STARTED TO ADD UP TO A SUBSTANTIAL DELAY THAT I WASN’T FULLY AWARE OF UNTIL RECENTLY.

AGAIN, I’M SORRY FOR THE DELAY HERE BUT THE INTENTION HAS BEEN TO GET THIS UNCOMPROMISINGLY RIGHT.

HERE’S THE UPDATED, ACCURATE (BARRING AN ACT OF GOD) TIMELINE FOR SHIPPING:

* DEVIATIONS WILL SHIP AT THE END OF JUNE * ALL OTHER TITLES WILL SHIP AT THE BEGINNING OF AUGUST

IF YOU HAVE ORDERED ANY OF THESE TITLES, YOU WILL RECEIVE AN EMAIL WHEN YOUR ORDER HAS SHIPPED. IF YOU WOULD LIKE A COMPLETE REFUND (KEEPING THE DIGITAL FILES), WE GET IT – CLICK HERE

IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR ORDER, OR WOULD LIKE TO CONTACT SANDBAG CUSTOMER SERVICE – CLICK HERE

ADDITIONALLY, EVERYONE WITH AN OUTSTANDING VINYL ORDER WILL RECEIVE A DISCOUNT CODE FOR 20% OFF YOUR NEXT PURCHASE. THIS CODE IS GOOD FOR ONE USE AND UNIQUE TO YOU. YOU WILL RECEIVE YOUR CODE VIA EMAIL IN THE NEXT 24 HOURS.

STATEMENT: WE ARE TAKING ALL MEASURES AVAILABLE TO MAKE SURE ANY PREORDERS FROM NIN.COM ARRIVE IN YOUR HANDS BEFORE THEY ARE AVAILABLE ANYWHERE ELSE. I KNOW HOW FRUSTRATING IT IS WHEN THIS ISN’T THE CASE (LIKE WHAT JUST HAPPENED WITH BEFORE THE FLOOD). I ASSUMED WE ALREADY HAD THIS PRACTICE IN PLACE, I WAS INCORRECT.

THANK YOU. TRENT

In other vinyl news, Trent Reznor’s original soundtrack for the 1996 video game Quake and his 2017 collaboration with Atticus Ross for the movie Patriot’s Day are being released on vinyl for the first time. They’re not available to pre-order just yet, but you can check them out in the Nine Inch Nails store here and here.