Death From Above teased their new single “Freeze Me” last night, and mailed advance physical copies to some fans. The song debuted today on BBC Radio 1 along with an interview, during which Sebastien Grainger and Jesse F. Keeler said that they’re going to be releasing new music on their own schedule. “It won’t be 10 years,” they reassured fans. It’s safe to assume we’ll be hearing more material from them sometime in the near-ish future — for now, check out “Freeze Me” at 2:37.