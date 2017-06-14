The Fresh & Onlys – “Wolf Lie Down”

Three years were worth the wait: San Fransisco rockers the Fresh & Onlys are back today with a new single “Wolf Lie Down” off their latest LP of the same name. The album is out later this summer and marks the band’s sixth installment of genre-blending goodness. It’s primarily the work of Tim Cohen and Wymond Miles, though former members Shayde Sartin, Kyle Gibson, James Kim, and James Barone all appear in some capacity.

“Wolf Lie Down” is a tight rock track that offers a mixture of psych, garage rock, and a scoop of western twang, all coming together in the form of a righteous summer song (think the Black Keys playing at a skatepark in the midwest). The guitar-heavy track features silky smooth vocals courtesy of Cohen that tie all the song’s elements together. Listen to it below.

Tracklist:

01 “Wolf Lie Down”

02 “One Of A Kind”

03 “Qualm Of Innocence”

04 “Walking Blues”

05 “Dancing Chair”

06 “Impossible Man”

07 “Becomings”

08 “Black Widow”

Wolf Lie Down is out 8/25 on Sinderlyn. Pre-order it here.