Watch Lil Yachty Rap About 59 Simpsons Characters

Divisive Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty is practically already a cartoon character, and he’s already publicly repped various old Nickelodeon properties, so it makes sense that he’d be a massive fan of The Simpsons. But that’s also one of the most endearing things I’ve yet learned about the kid. And last night, he put his knowledge to good use. As a Tonight Show bit, Yachty rapped (pretty badly, if we’re being honest) about a whole lot of major and minor Simpsons characters, adding a whole lot of quotes and references. The Roots backed him up, and Jimmy Fallon stood next to him, flipping cards “Subterranean Homesick Blues”-style. And while it’s possible that the show’s writers helped him out on it, he got all the inflections right, and I’d prefer to think that he came up with it all himself. Watch Yachty’s performance below.

Yachty’s new album Teenage Emotions is out now on Quality Control/Motown/Capitol.