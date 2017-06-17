Twenty One Pilots Hate On Coachella During Firefly Headline Set

Twenty One Pilots brought some serious haterade to their headlining set at Firefly Festival in Dover, Delaware yesterday. As Billboard reports, the Columbus duo opened the show by projecting a video of a Godzilla-like monster rampaging through Coachella, and in case that wasn’t clear enough for you, lead vocalist Tyler Joseph made sure to spell things out a few minutes into their performance. “You know, we’ve been looking forward to this show for quite some time, my friends,” he said. “And listen — it’s not that we don’t like Coachella, it’s just that we can’t stand it. When I hear about that festival, I always tell ‘em, ‘Have you ever been to Firefly, though?’ We would take you guys every single day.” Watch below.