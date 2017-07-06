Cut Copy – “Airborne”

Not counting last year’s ambient instrumental piece January Tape, Australian dance-rockers Cut Copy haven’t released anything in years. But we know they’ve been working on a proper follow-up to 2013’s Free Your Mind, and last month, they previewed part of a new song from that follow-up. And today, that song has arrived in full. Recorded with Deerhunter/Animal Collective producer Ben Allen, “Airborne” starts out as a disco-pop odyssey that sounds like, well, soaring through the sky, before eventually blasting off into psychedelic bliss. No word yet on an album, but you can hear “Airborne” below.

“Airborne” is out now via Astralwerks.