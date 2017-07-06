Stream Toro Y Moi Boo Boo

Boo Boo, Toro Y Moi’s latest collection of nostalgic synth drift and our current reigning Album Of The Week, doesn’t officially come out until tomorrow. But the city of Berkeley doesn’t name a whole day after a guy who’s not generous of spirit, so it makes sense that Chaz Bear, fka Chaz Bundick, has decided to share the entire album a day early. Instead of a regular old album stream, he’s put together a short film of himself driving around the Bay Area while Boo Boo plays from start to finish, and you can join him on his very pleasant commute below.

Boo Boo is out 7/7 on Carpark.