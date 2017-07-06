Someone Made A Version Of The Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” Video With The Sesame Street Muppets

Spike Jonze’s 1994 video for the Beastie Boys banger “Sabotage” is one of the all-time great music videos, a fake opening-credits sequence for a ’70s cop show that really should’ve existed. Follow That Bird, meanwhile, is a 1985 movie about a villainous giant-bird social worker who tries to make Big Bird leave Sesame Street and live with his fellow giant birds. The movie features Big Bird’s fellow Sesame Street Muppets, as well as stars like Waylon Jennings, Chevy Chase, Sandra Bernhard, and John Candy. And now someone has come up with the brilliant idea of combining the two.

As NPR points out, the YouTuber Mylo The Cat has found viral success by editing Sesame Street footage to go along with songs like “Tha Crossroads” and “Regulate.” And now he’s cut up scenes from Follow That Bird to look like the “Sabotage” video. Watch the stupidly entertaining results below.

And now Follow That Bird has been spoiled for you.