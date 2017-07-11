Gordi – “On My Side” Video

A few weeks ago, Gordi introduced her debut album Reservoir with the video for “Heaven I Know,” documenting and defying the laws of nature. Today she unveils the visual for her new single “On My Side,” another pristine collage of images that captures mother nature’s purest elements — Earth, water, and wind — with cinematic suspense. The narrative of the video, directed by Kris Moyes, finds Gordi in an isolated desert where she runs to save her a dying companion. Mirroring the romantic desperation of its accompanying visual, “On My Side” is an anthemic song with whimsical chimes and heavy bass drum permeance. “I can’t, I won’t, I tell you that I don’t. But I need you on my side,” she urgently sings on the chorus. Watch it all unfold below.

Reservoir is out 8/25 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.