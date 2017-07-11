Paul Westerberg – “2HAWK_1″

What is Paul Westerberg up to? As the Minneapolis radio station the Current reports, the Replacements frontman recently posted a new song called “2HAWK_1″ on SoundCloud, using the pseudonym “User 964848511.” (Does he just not know how to set up a SoundCloud account?) It’s a murky, knowingly strange lo-fi song with only a muffled guitar and a cheap synth backing up Westerberg’s famously ragged voice. The lyrics are something about a bad bunny? With a hawk ripping at its throat? It’s very strange! Check it out below.

If this is the start of a weird new solo-career detour for Westerberg, that seems like a reason to be excited.