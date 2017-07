King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are in the midst of an ambitious plan to release five albums this year — so far, they have two: Flying Microtonal Banana and Murder Of The Universe — but they’re taking a look backward, rewinding all the way back to last year when they released Nonagon Infinity, with a new video for “Invisible Face.” It was directed by Jason Galea and Joel Melrose, and it’s a hybrid animation-live action look at some trippy cult shit. Watch below.