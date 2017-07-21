Linkin Park Cancel Tour Following Chester Bennington’s Death

Linkin Park’s One More Light tour has been cancelled following the death of Chester Bennington, TMZ reports. The 41-year-old singer hung himself, and was found yesterday at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates. The One More Light tour was slated to kick off on next week (7/27) in Mansfield, MA and Machine Gun Kelly and ONE OK ROCK were supposed to open. On 7/28-29, Linkin Park and Blink-182 were set to co-headline “Blinkin Park” shows in Queens and Hershey, PA. No word yet on whether or not Blink-182 will go ahead with those concerts. Live Nation will offer refunds to those who purchased tickets to the tour
UPDATE: Blink-182 have cancelled their shows as well and shared this statement…