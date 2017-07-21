Linkin Park Cancel Tour Following Chester Bennington’s Death

Linkin Park’s One More Light tour has been cancelled following the death of Chester Bennington, TMZ reports. The 41-year-old singer hung himself, and was found yesterday at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates. The One More Light tour was slated to kick off on next week (7/27) in Mansfield, MA and Machine Gun Kelly and ONE OK ROCK were supposed to open. On 7/28-29, Linkin Park and Blink-182 were set to co-headline “Blinkin Park” shows in Queens and Hershey, PA. No word yet on whether or not Blink-182 will go ahead with those concerts. Live Nation will offer refunds to those who purchased tickets to the tour

The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been cancelled. Refunds avail at point of purchase. Our thoughts to all affected. — Live Nation (@LiveNation) July 21, 2017

UPDATE: Blink-182 have cancelled their shows as well and shared this statement…