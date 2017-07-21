Justin Bieber Banned From China

Justin Bieber has been banned from performing in China. According to the Beijing Municipal Buerau Of Culture, Bieber is too badly behaved to perform in the country. This news came to light when a Chinese Bieber fan contacted the Bureau to ask why the singer isn’t taking his Purpose World Tour to her home country. (The tour is slated to arrive in Hong Kong, Singapore, the Philippines, and Japan later this year.) The Bureau issued a statement on its website, which the Guardian excerpted.

“Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign singer,” the bureau wrote. “As far as we are concerned, he has engaged in a series of bad behaviors, both in his social life and during a previous performance in China, which caused discontent among the public.”

Though the bureau didn’t reference any specific incidents, it comes as no surprise that Bieber has a history of acting like an asshole. He caused a lot of commotion in China back in 2013, when he had his bodyguards carry him up the Great Wall in what could be described as “young emperor-like” posturing.

Other acts who have been banned from China in the recent past include Björk, who voiced support for Tibetan independence in 2008. Bob Dylan was not allowed to perform in 2010 due to his association with the quote-unquote “counter-culture,” and JAY-Z was not allowed to perform in 2006. Why? “Profanity of his lyrics.” Maroon 5 and Oasis were also kept out for a time when they showed support for the Dalai Lama.