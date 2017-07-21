Watch Foreigner’s Classic Lineup Reunite For The First Time In 37 Years

Foreigner have accomplished what their classic-rockin’ peers Journey could not: They got their definitive lineup on stage to perform music together for the first time in decades. You may recall that original lead singer Steve Perry joined Journey for their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction but did not perform with them. Last night at Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in Wantagh, New York, Foreigner not only stood on stage with singer Lou Gramm, keyboardist Al Greenwood, and multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald, they also performed together for the first time since 1980. As Ultimate Classic Rock reports, the erstwhile members appeared for a three-song encore including “Long, Long Way From Home,” “I Want To Know What Love Is,” and “Hot Blooded.” Watch footage of all three songs below.