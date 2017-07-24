MTV Announces “An Inconvenient Special” Town Hall Featuring Al Gore, Fat Joe, & Steve Aoki

At the end of this week, the 2006 documentary An Inconvenient Truth will get a sequel called An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power, and soon after that, MTV News will air a half-hour town hall forum hosted by Al Gore and featuring climate change experts Fat Joe and Steve Aoki, who will respectively serve as a field reporter and a celebrity correspondent. The town hall will air on 8/2 at 7:30PM EST. You can see all three buds hanging out and having a good time above, and check out a clip from the show here.