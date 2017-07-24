Stream Judiciary & Mortality Rate’s Split EP

The split EP is a venerated punk and hardcore tradition: Two underground bands understanding that their sounds make sense together and forming together to make something that will show both of them at full strength. Even in the Bandcamp era, it’s a great way to showcase bands you might not have otherwise heard, and the new split from two new metallic hardcore bands is a great example. Judiciary are a bruising, riff-heavy group from Lubbock, Texas, and Mortality Rate, from Calgary, have a faster, more frantic attack. They’re not the same, but they make sense together. On their new split EP, both of the new bands bring three new songs, and the singers from both bands guest on each other’s sides. Check out their new split below.

Here’s Judiciary’s half:

And here’s the Mortality Rate side:

You can get the split EP at the Bandcamp pages belonging to either Judiciary or Mortality Rate.