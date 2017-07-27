Sweet Apple – “World I’m Gonna Leave You” (Feat. Mark Lanegan & Robert Pollard) Video

Sweet Apple, the band featuring Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis, Witch’s Dave Sweetapple, and Cobra Verde’s Tim Parnin and John Petkovic, is releasing a new album called Sing The Night In Sorrow this week. Today they’re promoting it with a video for “World I’m Gonna Leave You,” a track that features vocals from Guided By Voices leader Robert Pollard and Screaming Trees/Queens Of The Stone Age howler Mark Lanegan. The track is a riff-rocker with some serious swing to it. Petkovic directed its video, in which he stars as the devil, in “The Death Car,” which the band explains is “a 1930s train that was involved in one of the grisliest transportation accidents in America — when 26 passengers were boiled to death in New York, 1943.” This clip is thankfully not quite so grisly. Watch below.

Sing The Night In Sorrow is out 7/28 on Tee Pee. Pre-order it in physical or digital formats.