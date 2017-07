In April, Tori Amos announced the release of her 15th studio album, Native Invader, due out in early September. As the title suggests, the LP pulls inspiration from nature and takes a close look at our relationships with and within it. Today Amos shares the album’s first single, “Cloud Riders,” via NPR. The earthy imagery is vivd in her lyrics, as she sings about the stars above and riding out a metaphorical storm. Listen.

Native Invader is out 9/8 via Decca.