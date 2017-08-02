Twin Peaks – “Shake Your Lonely” & “Sun And The Trees”

Chicago garage rockers and Band To Watch alumni Twin Peaks continue their Sweet ’17 Singles series today with two more tracks, both more low-key than we’re used to from this crew. A-side “Shake Your Lonely” is a swaying rock ballad with touches of folk and soul, topped off with a Lou Reed-inspired vocal: “Hey boy, why oh why/ You makin’ all your girlfriends cry?” It’s quite nice, and so is B-side “Sun And The Trees,” a cold and bleary psych exercise that floats upward into a warm cloud of brass. Good work, Twin Peaks! Listen below.

